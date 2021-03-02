Gov. Wolf's budget proposal includes tax changes, recreational marijuana

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Governor Tom Wolf is outlining his proposed budget for the new fiscal year and that could mean higher taxes.
Gov. Wolf's plan calls for increased funding for public schools, money that he says will come from raising personal income tax. Low-income families would get tax cuts.
The governor is also calling for an increased minimum wage and legalizing recreational marijuana.
Gov. Wolf believes the state must act boldly and courageously to ensure a recovery from the effects of the pandemic.
“We will defeat COVID, but we can’t yet say when it will be safe for life to return to normal – and it’s hard to know what ‘normal’ will even look like. But I refuse to tell any young family in Pennsylvania that they just happen to be starting out at the wrong time – that, with everything going on, 2021 just isn’t going to be the year we get around to lifting the barriers that stand between them and the future they hope to provide for their children,” Gov. Wolf said.
The state budget must be approved by the end of June.