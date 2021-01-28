Gov. Wolf lays out 2021 priorities ahead of budget proposal

The governor announced the things he has planned for Pennsylvania Thursday morning.

HARRISBURG, Va. — Gov. Tom Wolf says he will present his annual budget address virtually next Tuesday but he laid out his priorities for 2021 on Thursday.

Gov. Wolf says he his first priority is continuing Pennsylvania's recovery.

He outlined places he wants to spend money to make that happen — from $145 million in reserve funds to make direct payments to businesses, to job training for people who have lost jobs or have had to change jobs because of the pandemic.

"I want to get Pennsylvanians and Pennsylvania back on track. We can now see the light at the end of the pandemic tunnel and I want to make sure that we're ready and able to get back on track quickly. Second, I want to build on the bipartisan progress, the things that we've already done together, Republicans and Democrats, over the past six years," said Gov. Wolf.

To pay for additional spending, the governor is again calling on lawmakers to pass a severance tax on natural gas drilling and he's renewing his call to legalize recreational marijuana.