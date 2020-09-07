Governor extends protection against foreclosures, evictions

The order protects homeowners and tenants through August 31.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Governor Tom Wolf has signed an order protecting homeowners and tenants from eviction until August 31, if they have not received assistance from a new program administered by the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency (PHFA) or are not already receiving relief through one of several federal foreclosure moratorium programs or judicial orders. Lenders and property owners that receive funds through the PHFA program agree not pursue foreclosure or eviction actions as a condition of participation in the program.

The governor signed legislation in May providing $150 million for rental assistance and $25 million for mortgage assistance through PHFA with CARES Act funds. PHFA began accepting applications July 6.

In almost all circumstances, renters and homeowners are required to continue making monthly payments if they can. Pennsylvanians struggling to make monthly payments should contact their landlord or mortgage servicer immediately. The governor's executive order does not apply to proceedings regarding property damage or illegal activity.