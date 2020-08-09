Governor urges state lawmakers to extend eviction protection

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Gov. Tom Wolf is calling on state lawmakers to extend eviction protections to Pennsylvania residents.
The governor's executive order pausing evictions and foreclosures expired on August 31. Gov. Wolf is asking the legislature to fix the state's relief program to prevent people who are out of work due to COVID-19 from being forced out. He is asking lawmakers to extend the eviction protections through the end of the year.
The governor is also urging lawmakers to provide an extra $100 million dollars in CARES funding to the Cares Rent Relief Program.