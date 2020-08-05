Governor, attorney general announce order preventing evictions, foreclosures

They wanted to be clear that you still owe the rent and mortgage payments. You can't be forced from your home, though if you can't pay.

"We recognize that landlords need to put food on the table as well, and that's why we are clear that rent is still due and landlords will work with you if you need some time of relief," said Shapiro. "The key is that eviction can't happened not only during this crisis but in the weeks and months thereafter."