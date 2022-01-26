Gov. Wolf vetoes proposed congressional map

Wolf said Pennsylvanians deserve a fair election map that promotes accountability and is drawn in an open and honest way.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Governor Wolf has vetoed a congressional map sent to him by Pennsylvania Republicans.

Wolf released a statement saying the proposed map fails to have any fundamental fairness.

He went on to say that Pennsylvanians deserve a fair election map that promotes accountability and is drawn in an open and honest way.

With the governor's veto, it's likely that the state Supreme Court will have the final say.

The court is scheduled to host hearings Thursday and Friday to consider the proposals.