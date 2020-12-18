Gov. Wolf and officials provide update following snowstorm

The update was released Thursday afternoon.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Governor Tom Wolf joined with Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) Director Randy Padfield, PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian, and Pennsylvania State Police Corporal Brent Miller to provide an update following a snowstorm that affected the state.

In parts of the state, the storm began Wednesday afternoon and continued until Thursday morning.

Gov. Wolf addressed that heavy snowfall created dangerous road conditions.

"Tragically, at least one of these accidents led to a loss of life, and my heart goes out to all of the victims and their families. You are in our prayers," said Gov. Wolf.

Gov. Wolf also thanked emergency personnel and those who worked to keep roadways clear.

He also encouraged Pennsylvanians to stay home and allow clean-up crews to continue their work safely.

PEMA Director Padfield addressed steps taken to keep Pennsylvanians safe during the storm, such as shelters, buses to keep motorists warm and safe, and wellness checks for motorists.

PennDOT Secretary Gramian addressed how the 511PAConnect system alerted people on crashes in several areas.

Previous speed and vehicle restrictions put in place by PennDOT were lifted Thursday.

Pennsylvania State Police Corporal Miller provided an update on crashes across the state, including one on I-80 in Clinton County.

"The State Police has a preliminary investigation into the crash on I-80 in Clinton County, which occurred just after 3 p.m.," said Miller. "A backlog ensued and resulted in a series of chain reaction crashes that totaled 55 commercial vehicles and 11 passenger vehicles."

Pennsylvania State Police Corporal Miller also addressed other crashes in Jefferson, Clarion, and Mercer County.