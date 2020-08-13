Gov. Wolf continues to recommend against high school sports

The PIAA is set to decide next week what will happen with fall high school sports.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — At a news conference on Thursday, Governor Tom Wolf was asked about the PIAA's hope of finding a way to have fall sports.

The head of the PIAA sent a letter to the governor after Wolf's recommendation that there be no youth or high school sports the rest of the year. That letter asked for a discussion to explore options for fall sports. The PIAA letter said if there are no high school sports, young people will just play in other leagues without as much oversight.

The governor said he didn't read the letter and said he won't be changing his mind.

"This is my recommendation," said Gov. Wolf with a laugh. "I also recommended that people not go to the Jersey shore. I'm sorry that's my recommendation, you do what you want. School districts are going to do what they want. That's my recommendation and it still is."