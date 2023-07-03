Gov. Shapiro's budget proposal a 'band-aid' for bigger issues

While Governor Shapiro's first budget address looks to fix many of the prevalent issues, some educators say it is a band-aid on a much bigger problem.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Funding for schools in the commonwealth was made a priority by Governor Josh Shapiro, where in Harrisburg early Tuesday, he made his first budget address since taking office.

"Our students should have world-class facilities that are safe and healthy, and this budget is an initial investment to get us there," said Governor Josh Shapiro.

Many applauded the governor's promise to put more money into schools.

A promise Laura Sosik, a teacher in the Scranton School District, is hesitant to accept.

"Education advocates across the state were calling for Governor Shapiro to address the funding gap with a four billion dollar increase over four years. The governor's proposal in new basic education funding falls far below that," said Sosik, Scranton School District teacher.

An Action16 report last year showed the Scranton School District is one of the most underfunded districts in northeastern and central Pennsylvania.

Sosik says Gov. Shapiro's budget will only fix things for so long.

"They say you know when you're starving, a hamburger looks like a steak. I kind of feel like that where we are at in the Scranton School District right now. We need so much more than they are giving us, any funding looks good, level-up funding, a minimal increase in basic education funding, it's all a band-aid," explained Sosik.

Sosik says there needs to be a new system of funding; something now possible after a recent court decision that saw a Pennsylvania judge say that current state school funding is unconstitutional.

"So, really, the long-term solution is to fix the formula so that your zip code does not dictate the opportunities afforded to you. We have to create a system that is really and truly fair and equitable for all Pennsylvania students," added Sosik.

According to Sosik, the Scranton School District is underfunded by roughly $4,000 a student.

She says it's part of the 86 percent of districts in Pennsylvania that lack adequate school funding.