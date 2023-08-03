PA has a new Attorney General and PSP Commissioner

Michelle Henry will serve as our state's Interim Attorney General. Christopher Paris is the new State Police Commissioner.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Senate voted to confirm Michelle Henry to serve as our state's Interim Attorney General.

Henry was Governor Shapiro's First Deputy when he served as Attorney General.

She became acting A.G., then he nominated her to fill the role for the remaining 17 months of his existing term.

Another big confirmation made by the governor as Shapiro tweeted that Christopher Paris, of Dunmore, was confirmed by the Pa. Senate as the new State Police Commissioner.

Congratulations on your confirmation, Commissioner Paris. pic.twitter.com/FjaZLsVGcy — Governor Josh Shapiro (@GovernorShapiro) March 8, 2023