The health care provider decided to ease restrictions in consideration of CDC guidance and current Covid-19 levels.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — After more than three years, Geisinger has decided to shed its masks.

Employees, patients, and visitors will now only be required to wear masks in exam rooms and patient care areas, while all other areas will be optional.

The health care provider said they will continue to monitor CDC guidance as well as current Covid-19 levels and make adjustments as needed.