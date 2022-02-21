Gas prices continue to climb in the commonwealth

Gas prices continue to skyrocket causing some alarming numbers for drivers.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Filling up is getting more expensive. Pennsylvania's average price of gas has gone up by more than twenty cents in just the last month and drivers are fed up.

Data from AAA shows the current average price for a gallon of regular gas in Pennsylvania is up to $3.73, but some say they've paid even more.

"I almost paid four dollars yesterday, just in a local small town. It's affecting everywhere in Pennsylvania. It's crazy," said Sean Pilecki, Freeland.

Sean Pilecki of Freeland says the high prices forced him to take a hard look at his travel and start cutting corners.

"Instead of just going out whenever, you're trying to plan your routes out better, because just hopping in the car is expensive anymore," Pilecki said.

Fewer drivers are showing up at the pumps. Last week, a gas company executive in Schuylkill County told Newswatch 16 business has declined as the prices have risen.

Pilecki understands, "I mean, I can't even afford to fill my tank anymore. Last year, I filled it all the time. Now, it's a quarter-tank, half-tank if I'm lucky."

The increases extend to diesel too, now up to an average of $4.28 in the commonwealth. Pilecki says if things don't turn around, he will have to make some difficult changes.

"Walking, that's it. Just start walking to work. Sell the car and just walk. What else can you do," said Pilecki.

Adding to the frustration at the pumps, Pennsylvania's gas prices, on average, are twenty cents higher than the national average.

