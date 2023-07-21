Shippensburg man recounts horrific night after tree falls into daughter's bedroom during storm

"I am so blessed my daughter is OK," said the homeowner, Shaun Rogers.

SHIPPENSBURG, Cumberland County — Friday morning's storm created a nightmare for a family in Shippensburg.

“We heard a crack and then, I’ve never been through an earthquake, but it felt like [one]," said Shaun Rogers.

It wasn’t an earthquake, but Rogers and his family woke up to something just as scary.

“We have four bedrooms upstairs and our three youngest boys came out but our daughter did not," he explained. "She started to scream.”

The 21-year Army veteran says the sound was like no other.

“I’ve seen a lot, I’ve been to Hurricane Katrina but when you hear your child cry and scream...it’s a helpless feeling," Rogers said.

The overnight storm barreled through Shippensburg, sending a large tree out of a neighbor’s yard and through the family’s roof, right into their teenage daughter’s bedroom.

“She was trapped under plaster and [the] whole entire ceiling had collapsed on her," said Rogers.

The girl's 13-year-old brother immediately jumped into action.

“He actually shouldered the door down and pulled her out…his name’s Jack…just very special," recounted Rogers while choking back tears.

The family called 911 and got their daughter to the hospital.

She has a concussion, along with bumps and bruises, but is expected to recover.

“As crazy as this was, as traumatic as this was, this is brick and mortar," said Rogers. "I can’t replace my little girl.”

The family's house, on the other hand, is in pretty bad shape.

“We’re Americans," he said. "We’re going to do what Americans do and put one foot in front of the other and rebuild our house.”

But even with that long road ahead, Shaun and his wife only have one thing on their minds.

“I am so blessed that my daughter’s okay," he said. “Today was a very lucky day…today was a very lucky day.”

Shaun says the house isn't safe for them to live in right now.

His in-laws live right across the street so the family has a place to stay while it's being fixed up.