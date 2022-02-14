Former PA Homeland Security Director dead at 76

Keith Martin, former PA Homeland Security Director and long-time anchor for WBRE-TV passed away Sunday at the age of 76.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — People around Pennsylvania are mourning the death of Scranton native Keith Martin.

A long-time local news anchor and the state's first Homeland Security Director.

Keith Martin was working at WBRE-TV in Wilkes-Barre when he was appointed in 2003 by then Pennsylvania Governor Ed Rendell to the state's Homeland Security post.

He also was an Army National Guard Brigadier General who retired after 34 years of service, honorably serving in Vietnam.

Keith Martin was 76-years-old.