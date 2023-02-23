Officials, food banks prepare for end of extra SNAP benefits

The decrease will affect 41.5 million Americans, including 1.9 million Pennsylvanians.

Example video title will go here for this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A “hunger cliff” is looming for millions of Americans on food stamps in March, when Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will shrink nationwide.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal government passed an emergency increase in SNAP benefits. Most recipients received about $95 more per month for the last three years.

The added benefit will expire on March 1 for 32 states, including Pennsylvania. Seventeen other states have already seen their benefits expire since the start of the year.

The decrease will affect 41.5 million Americans, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, and 1.9 million Pennsylvanians, according to the Pa. Department of Human Services (DHS).

Base benefits did go up 12% to counter high food inflation, but total benefits will still come out to about $6.10 a day per person.

“This change is very concerning because it will result in SNAP recipients seeing an abrupt drop-off, not a gradual reduction, in the benefits that they’ve been receiving throughout the pandemic,” said Acting DHS Secretary Val Arkoosh.

The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank estimates $40.8 million in monthly SNAP benefits will be lost across the 27 counties it covers.

The food bank is already seeing a surge in families seeking help in anticipation of fewer benefits, according to Director of Community Engagement and Advocacy Amy Hill.

“We’ve been stockpiling good, healthy food for a while now. We will continue to do that. We feel ready to meet the need as it increases,” Hill said.

Food banks themselves are dealing with inflation and higher costs for food. Officials and food banks help a press conference Thursday to alert the community to the change and ask for donations—both monetary and in-king—to absorb the rising need.

Members of Feeding Pennsylvania, which works with 1,200 partner agencies across the state, are urging members of Congress for relief in the next federal Farm Bill, which must be passed by September.

“We must all work together to ensure a strong investment in our agriculture community and in all nutrition programs, especially the SNAP program,” said Feeding Pennsylvania CFO Shea Saman.

DHS officials said they were working to raise awareness so people won’t be caught off guard by the end of the extra benefits. They said they would also consider supplementing food benefits in Pennsylvania if they can find funding.

“DHS stands ready to work with anybody, any partners that want to bring ideas to the table,” said Acting Secretary Arkoosh. “DHS doesn’t the funds within our agency to do that, but we’re happy to work with anyone who wants to have that conversation.”

Officials also urged people to use all the resources for which they qualify.

Resources:

Pa. COMPASS: an online tool for Pennsylvanians to apply for many health and human service programs and manage benefit information.

Pa. 211: Find resources to help you with your utilities bill, housing, food, employment and more, all across PA.