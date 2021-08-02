x
Fetterman makes it official: He'll run for U.S. Senate in 2022

Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman announced Monday he'll run for the U.S. Senate in 2022.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania’s larger-than-life lieutenant governor, the 6-foot-8, bald and tattooed John Fetterman, will run for U.S. Senate. 

He made the announcement Monday on Twitter after kicking off an exploratory fundraising campaign last month that raised over $1 million. 

The plainspoken 51-year-old Democrat may ultimately see competition for his party’s nomination in what could become the most competitive Senate race of 2022. 

On the Republican side, a number of names are circulating, including former Trump administration figures. 

Fetterman is by far the highest-profile name in Pennsylvania politics to show interest in running for the seat, which is opening with the departure of two-term Republican Sen. Pat Toomey.

