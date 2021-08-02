Fetterman makes it official: He'll run for U.S. Senate in 2022

Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman announced Monday he'll run for the U.S. Senate in 2022.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania’s larger-than-life lieutenant governor, the 6-foot-8, bald and tattooed John Fetterman, will run for U.S. Senate.

He made the announcement Monday on Twitter after kicking off an exploratory fundraising campaign last month that raised over $1 million.

Thank you to the 37,000 grassroots donors who stepped up.



Now, it's my turn.



Let's get to work https://t.co/6ZiSPrhnpS pic.twitter.com/rvjKE6z0Y3 — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) February 8, 2021

The plainspoken 51-year-old Democrat may ultimately see competition for his party’s nomination in what could become the most competitive Senate race of 2022.

On the Republican side, a number of names are circulating, including former Trump administration figures.