Federal funds still available to avoid eviction

Newswatch 16's Rose Itzcovitz takes a look at the numbers and how those in need can still take advantage of the money available.

This year, hundreds of millions in federal money was distributed across the state to help Pennsylvanians struggling to pay rent and other bills through the pandemic. Now, eight months into the year, data shows just a fraction of that money has been spent.

The numbers are complicated, but Kathy Possinger of the Department of Human Services says there's a lot of money available to Pennsylvanians facing eviction.

"There is enough money to be able to ensure that anybody who would potentially be evicted or lose their utilities is preventable," said Possinger, a special advisor to the DHS secretary.

In March, nearly $850 million was made available for Pennsylvania, and more is on the way.

By the end of June, just $133 million had been spent. Roughly 8,500 applications were approved across the state; some 44,000 are still pending.

"Each county has received a continual flow of applications and interest in the program…our counties are working tirelessly, putting in amazing hours in order to ensure that no person is left homeless," said Possinger.

As of the end of June, data shows 30,529 households were assisted. Possinger says the funds -- and the need -- are unprecedented.

"We'd love to see that these numbers were moving much faster and the resources are moving out quicker, but we recognize that there is a process," she said.

Lois Richmond says she wasn't aware of all the money allocated to the state when helping her mother, a landlord in Montgomery County.

"She had a renter renting from her, a young girl, and she lost her job, and she said she couldn't pay her rent because she didn't have the money," said Richmond.

Richmond's mother found help through a local program.

"They did come up with the six months of the rent for my mother, but that was all they could give."

Richmond's mom, who's now 100 years old, sold her duplex though she's still out about $7,000.

"My mother was happy at least that she got that," Richmond said.

In Montgomery County alone, there was still nearly $30 million available at the end of June.

Possinger says perhaps the biggest barrier in getting this money out is the lack of response from those applying. That's why she says it's important to follow through if there are questions after the initial application is filled out.

"If it’s a copy of a paystub, working with your counties if you don’t have it," Possinger said. "You know, if you’re business is closed and you can’t access it, there’s other outlets that we can utilize and all of the county case managers are being creative to be able to work with those who might have barriers in the application to move those through."

Since the eviction moratorium expired over the weekend, the CDC is halting evictions in counties with substantial levels of COVID-19 transmission. But the DHS says regardless of your county, if you’re facing eviction or utilities being shut off due to the pandemic – help is out there.