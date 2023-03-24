WATCH: 2 killed, 7 missing following massive chocolate company building explosion in Reading

x
READING, Pa. — An explosion occurred at The R.M Palmer Company chocolate factory on Friday evening.

According to the FOX affiliate in Philadelphia, fire crews responded to the area of 2nd Avenue around 5:30 p.m. for reports of a fire at a commercial building with entrapments. 

The explosion was from a reported gas leak, according to PEMA. Two people were killed in the explosion, six people were injured and transported to a nearby hospital and seven people are still missing.

