Two escaped pigs cause traffic delay on Interstate 81

HERSHEY, Pa. — Traffic on Interstate 81 Thursday morning was slowed down by a pair of escaped pigs.
The wayward swine escaped from a truck that was hauling them as it traveled along I-81 North near Exit 77 (PA 39 Mandala Hill/Hershey) shortly after 7 a.m., according to a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation spokesperson.
One of the pigs was reportedly struck by a vehicle and had to be euthanized due to its injuries, according to PennDOT.
Traffic in the southbound lanes in the area of the incident was also affected, as drivers -- understandably -- slowed to observe the escaped pigs. This led to a second traffic incident that closed the shoulder of I-81 South at about 8 a.m., according to 511pa.com.
There I-81 South was cleared at about 9:40 a.m., 511pa added.
PennDOT had no further information on the condition of the second pig.
The 511pa traffic map showed a moderate traffic delay on I-81 North and a heavy delay on I-81 South at 10 a.m.