Dutch Wonderland to host 'World's Largest Ugly Holiday Sweater Party' on Nov. 26

Guests are invited to wear their ugliest sweaters to join the fun as the park attempts to break the single-location ugly sweater record of 3,473.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Note: The video is from December 2020.

Dutch Wonderland officials announced the Lancaster County park will mark the return of the holiday season with what they hope will be a record-setting celebration.

To celebrate the return of Dutch Winter Wonderland, the park's holiday-themed operating schedule, the park will host "The World's Largest Ugly Holiday Sweater Party" on Nov. 26.

"Guests are invited to wear their ugliest holiday sweater to the park in hopes of breaking the single-location sweater record of 3,473," the park said in a press release. "Dutch Wonderland will also join its sister parks, Kennywood, Lake Compounce and Castle Park, to create a cross-country celebration and add a multi-location record for ugly sweater celebrations."

The official world-record count will take place at 7 p.m. on the night of the event, the press release said.

Dutch Winter Wonderland will run from Nov. 20 through Dec. 31. The park will be open Saturdays and Sundays throughout the season, with additional dates including Nov. 26 and Dec. 31 added for even more holiday fun.