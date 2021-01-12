Dr. Oz shakes up Pennsylvania senate race

Pennsylvania's upcoming Senate race is drawing a lot of attention, and a high-profile name is entering the race.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Heart surgeon turned TV personality Dr. Mehmet Oz announced he is running in the Republican Primary for Pennsylvania's open U.S. Senate seat in 2022.

He made the announcement Tuesday, November 30, on Twitter and Fox News.

This race was already drawing national attention before Dr. Oz joined the field of candidates.

A longtime resident of New Jersey, he registered to vote using his in-law's address near Philadelphia last year.

But, he's already facing backlash, especially about his residency.

State Democratic Party Spokesman Jack Doyle issued a statement saying:

"Pennsylvania's Republican Senate primary continues to descend into chaos. Mehmet OOz'scampaign announcement is the latest example of how this Senate race is a nightmare scenario for Republicans. IIt'sclear this GOP Senate primary will get nastier, more expensive — and whichever Republican candidate ultimately limps out of this intra-party fight will be deeply out of step with the Pennsylvania voters who will decide the general election."

However, WNEP political analyst Corey OO'Briensees his entry into the race much differently.

He said, "Dr. Oz entering the race is definitely a game-changer that can sell."

Eleven other Republicans are running for their party's nominee, and nine Democrats are on the other side.

The GOP field has already lost former President Donald Trump's endorsed candidate, Sean Parnell, suspended his campaign after allegations of domestic abuse.