Scientists and state officials advise against using bird feeders, which they believe may spread the unknown disease.

The state says, "Don't feed the birds."

The Pennsylvania Game Commission and wildlife scientists are investigating reports of songbirds that are sick or dying from an unknown condition.

The Game Commission is asking people to please stop feeding birds because congregating birds could potentially transmit the disease.

Affected birds are being tested for several toxins, parasites, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. To date, test results have been inconclusive.