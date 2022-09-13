One woman dead in York County stabbing; male victim injured

Authorities say one woman is dead and a man is injured after a stabbing in Springettsbury Township, but, according to police, there is no active threat at this time.

Example video title will go here for this video

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Update, 5 p.m.: Police are still at the scene of the York County stabbing that left one dead and injured another. However, according to police, there is no active threat to the community at this time.

Police entered the house at the 3600 block of Harrowgate Road in Springettsbury Township for a wellness check when they discovered a man and woman who had been stabbed.

The two were located in the bedroom of the home. The woman was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene and the man has been taken to a local hospital.

It is unclear at this time his condition.

Police Chief Todd King told FOX43 they are still waiting for a search warrant of the house to piece together what exactly happened.

"Once we've secured a search warrant, we'll be going in with the assistance of the York County Forensics Team and they'll be doing a forensics examination of the entire house," Chief King said. "We also have our detectives coming back when the search warrant is signed to assist as well."

According to Springettsbury Police, there is also a language barrier, which they are trying to get a translator on the scene to interview potential witnesses.

Previously: One person is dead and another is injured after a stabbing in York County.

Authorities say they received reports of a stabbing in the 3600 block of Harrowgate Road in Springettsbury Township around 1:20 p.m. on Sept. 13.

Officials say one person is injured and another is dead. The York County Coroner's Office has responded to the scene.

Authorities are asking drivers to avoid the area as officials remain on scene investigating.