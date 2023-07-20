Dozens of people are being evicted from a Dickinson Township campground

About 32 households are being evicted from Cherokee Campground, after township officials say they were violating local ordinances.

MOUNT HOLLY SPRINGS, Pa. — People living in trailers and RV's are being evicted from a Cumberland County campground, after officials in Dickinson Township cracked down on ordinance violations.

About 32 households are being evicted from Cherokee Campground, several of whom are disabled and living on fixed incomes. Some of the residents have lived on the property for several years.

“We all work hard and it’s just a shame. Like, what do you mean we have to leave, we’ve done nothing wrong," said Natalee Pfeifer.

Pfeifer moved to Cherokee Campground in January with her three children. The campground served as a fresh start for her family after escaping from domestic violence. But now, she and dozens of other residents have just 30 days to leave the place they call home.

“I love it here. We have so much fun here, it’s a wonderful community, there’s no riff-raff," said Pfeifer. "I don't have first month's [rent,] I don't have last month's [rent,] I don't have a security deposit. I've put everything into my new home."

Cherokee Campground sent eviction notices to the residents after Dickinson Township told campsite owners it couldn’t have permanent residents.

“[Having permanent campsite residents] is against the ordinances," said Larry Barrick, Dickinson Township manager. "It’s a campground, not a rental property.”

Barrick says he learned about the people living on the campground a few days ago. He added that the township started looking into the campground after receiving noise and trash complaints.

“Some of the complaints were about rats because of the overload of trash outside of the dumpster," said Barrick. "[And] loud music on the weekends or nightly.”

Barrick also says the owner of Cherokee Campground hasn't been forthcoming about the number of people living on the property.

"Our Zoning Codes Enforcement Office is still trying to decipher what is going on there," said Barrick.

Neighbors Penny Brashears and Deb Hoover have lived at the campground for three and four years, respectively. They said that multiple people fear becoming homeless, as they can't afford to go anywhere else.

“For $600 a month, where are you going to rent a place that includes everything like [amenities]? You’re not," said Deb Hoover. "Some of us can’t afford thousands of dollars to go rent a place, I can’t.”

Residents are trying to spread the word about their eviction so that they can get help from Cumberland County and state officials.