Cops find hundreds of reptiles, dead man in PA home

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — Roughly 100 venomous snakes, a lizard, and a crocodile were removed from a home in western Pennsylvania.

Police in Beaver County say a roommate called 911 to report a 23-year-old unresponsive man.

Police said when they got to the scene, the man was already dead.

While there, cops also discovered hundreds of reptiles inside the home, including two highly venomous black mamba snakes.

Code enforcement was called in to remove the reptiles.

Crews took one hundred snakes but left another hundred non-venomous ones.

The coroner says the man did not die from a bite.