Congressman Fred Keller announces he won't seek re-election

SNYDER COUNTY, Pa. — A Republican congressman from Snyder County announced he will not seek re-election after all.

Fred Keller's 12th District was eliminated by redistricting.

Keller initially announced that he'd run against another Republican Incumbent Dan Meuser from Luzerne County in the 9th District but ultimately decided against it.

In a statement, Keller said he didn't want to pit "Republicans against Republicans."

Congressman Keller will remain in his current office through the end of the year.