Cybersecurity breach could impact Commonwealth Health patients

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Commonwealth Health officials say a security breach may have compromised some patients' personal information.
According to a statement, the data was exposed as a result of Fortra LLC's go-anywhere security breach back in January.
Fortra is a cybersecurity firm that works with the health provider.
Commonwealth's systems were not impacted.
The health care network is notifying anyone who may be affected and offering free credit monitoring services.
See news happening? Text our Newstip Hotline.