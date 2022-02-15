The man allegedly called for help after claiming he had hurt his foot and was on LSD.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Police have charged a Columbia man with three felony counts of aggravated assault and related offenses after he allegedly pulled a knife on an EMT who was trying to help him in an incident in Lancaster Saturday night.

Jeremic Medina-Dorta, 27, is also charged with a felony count of criminal mischief, three misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person, and a misdemeanor count of criminal mischief in the alleged incident, which occurred around 6:42 p.m. on Feb. 12 in the area of North Arch and West Walnut streets, police say.

According to police, Medina-Dorta the incident began when Medina-Dorta approached another person on the street, claiming he had hurt his foot and that he was under the influence of "acid," or LSD. The person contacted authorities.

When an ambulance arrived at the scene, police say, Medina-Dorta willingly went inside. But when the EMT began treating him, Medina-Dorta began to kick and punch at another medic and a Lancaster Police officer.

He then pulled a knife from the waistband of his pants and cut a female EMT on her abdomen.

Police managed to disarm Medina-Dorta, confiscating the 3.5-inch blade. He was then placed under arrest, police say.

Police did not provide an update on the EMT's condition.

During the fight, police claim, Medina-Dorta damaged the stretcher he was on, valued at $20,000, and also damaged a police officer's firearm holster, valued at $160.

Medina-Dorta is currently being held in Lancaster County Prison after failing to post $50,000 bail.