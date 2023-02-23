Helen Drummond Fischer was found dead of numerous injuries in her Doylestown Township home on Feb. 17, 1960.

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. — State Police are continuing to investigate the death of a woman who was found dead in her Bucks County home just over 63 years ago.

Helen Drummond Fischer, 55, was found dead on February 17, 1960, inside her home on Pebble Hill Road in Doylestown Township, police said. She had suffered numerous injuries, according to investigators.

A native of Chicago, she was last seen alive by a friend on Feb. 13 of that year, police said.

Fischer was a self employed travel agent who operated her business out of her home. At the time of her death, she was estranged from her husband, millionaire industrialist Kermit Fischer, from whom she was seeking a divorce and against whom she had pending charges of assault.

Kermit Fischer died of a heart attack in 1971, shortly after being hospitalized for treatment of injuries he'd sustained by being struck by a motorcycle while traveling on business in Belgium.

The murder of his estranged wife has not yet been solved, according to police.