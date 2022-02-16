Two injured after suspected arson at Carlisle Walmart

The fire in the toy department was put out quickly due to swift action by both Walmart employees and shoppers.

CARLISLE, Pa. — Cumberland County officials are investigating a suspected arson after a portion of the inside of a Walmart store in Carlisle caught fire on Wednesday night, leaving two individuals with minor injuries.

The Carlisle Fire Department responded to the fire that started at 7:30 p.m. at the Walmart on 60 Noble Road, according to dispatch. In a press release, the department also reported the fire was put out quickly due to swift action by both Walmart employees and shoppers.

The store was closed around 11 p.m. after the fire, as there was a significant amount of smoke, police say.

The Carlisle Fire Department also reported the fire caused two minor injuries. One person was taken to the Carlisle Hospital to be treated, and emergency responders treated and released another victim on scene.

Corporal Rogers with the Carlisle Police Department says officers believe arson is behind the blaze.

Police report that a person of interest has been identified, but their identity will not be released at this time as the incident is under investigation by the Pennsylvania State Police.

A video of the incident provided to FOX43 by Hannah Whitsell shows a thick flame rising out of one of the store aisles, sending columns of black smoke toward the store ceiling. Two employees attempt to tame the fire with fire extinguishers while shoppers mill around the scene.

Police say the fire in the toy department of the store damaged a significant amount of merchandise but that total costs have not been calculated yet.

Although the incident only caused minor injuries, Carlisle Borough Fire Chief Randy O'Donnell said the incident exposed a need to reiterate basic fire safety measures to the public.

O'Donnell said he found it "very concerning" that shoppers seen in bystander videos of the fire did not immediately evacuate or show any "sense of urgency."

The chief said this incident could have been much worse considering the high amount of combustible materials that were near the fire. He encourages people to take more caution around active fires considering more than 3,000 Americans die a year due to structural fires.

O'Donnell provided a list of fire safety tips and encourages all individuals to read and follow them if they find themselves in an active fire situation: