Police say victims' stolen information was used by people in states nationwide.

CAMP HILL, Pa. — The Lower Allen Township Police Department announced today that they have identified and charged multiple people in relation to card skimmers being placed on self-checkout machines at a Walmart.

Several people were captured on surveillance video at the Walmart located at 3400 Hartzdale Dr., Camp Hill, allegedly placing two credit card skimmers on self-checkout machines.

Police say the criminal activity, which occurred on Jan. 7 around 8 p.m., led to the theft and sale of numerous customers' EBT card information.

At least 11 victims' stolen information was used by people in states nationwide, including Maryland, Florida, Arizona, Texas and Virginia. These suspects racked up thousands of dollars in purchases, police said.

Officers say that thanks to investigation and sharing information with other police agencies, the suspects who allegedly placed the skimmers were identified as Alin Velcu, Catalin Velcu and Ion Velcu. One of the suspects who made purchases in Maryland was identified as Madalina Iordache Ciuciu.