The remains of a missing contractor were found Wednesday at the site of the collapse of a Martin's Potato Rolls facility.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — The remains of a missing contractor were discovered at the site of a building collapse in Franklin County on Wednesday morning.

The Franklin County Coroner has identified the contractor as 30-year-old Steven Graby of Washington Boro.

The coroner says that Graby was an employee of the Structural Steel Erectors Division of High Industries in Lancaster.

Graby was working at the site when, for unknown reasons, several walls of the structure became unstable and collapsed inward on itself in the 1000 block of Garber Rd. in Guilford Township around 2:45 p.m. on Aug. 30.

His body was removed from the rubble at approximately 9:45 p.m.

According to the Franklin Fire Company, the collapse happened at a Martin's Potato Roll Company construction site

Julie Martin, a company spokesperson, said the collapse was allegedly in an area of new construction that was not connected to the current production facility.

High Company LLC, Graby's employer, released the following statement regarding the fatal incident:

"It is with deep sadness that we relay the passing of our colleague and friend, Steven Garrett Graby, 30, an ironworker with High Structural Erectors. Garrett was involved in a tragic jobsite accident on August 30. No other individuals were injured. Garrett was a dedicated coworker, and our immediate focus is on providing support to Garrett’s family and our Structural Erectors team. The cause of this accident is unknown at this time and will be under investigation."

Wohlsen Construction, the general contractor at the site, also released a statement:

"Yesterday was a tragic day. In the afternoon, an employee of a trade contractor at the Martin’s Potato Rolls facility in Chambersburg, PA was fatally injured.

The Wohlsen Construction family is deeply saddened by this event. We continue to work with authorities to investigate the cause of this incident. As more information becomes available, we will share."