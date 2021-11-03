Brobson declared winner in State Supreme Court race

Republican Kevin Brobson faced Democratic candidate Maria McLaughlin.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Republicans in Pennsylvania saw success in voters’ choices to fill open seats on statewide appeals courts. That includes winning a marquee race for a seat on the state Supreme Court, which nevertheless won't change the Democrats’ majority on the court.

Amid light turnout around the state, Republican Kevin Brobson beat Democrat Maria McLaughlin in Tuesday's election. He'll serve a 10-year term. Democrats will keep a 5-2 majority there.

Brobson, from Montoursville, is President Judge of the Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court. He was first elected in 2009 and won retention to the bench in 2019. Brobson graduated from Lycoming College in 1992 and Widener Law in 1995. He was an attorney in the Harrisburg area before being elected to the Commonwealth Court.

ELECTION RESULTS: Get the latest updates on the 2021 Pennsylvania municipal election here.