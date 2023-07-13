Around 20 vendors will set up temporary stands on the promenade to sell their products despite losing the stands in Monday's fire.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Part of the Broad Street Market has re-opened for standard operations days after a two-alarm fire engulfed the second building. This includes stands, like Honeybush Raw Smoothie Bar, that were lost in the fire.

“To still be able to provide them with this product we're grateful for that," Owner Lhayana Davis said.

Davis lost nearly everything during the blaze. However, she is no stranger to adversity.

“During the pandemic, it was hard because so many event spaces were closed," Davis recalled. Luckily this time, she didn’t need to look far for a new space.

The Market opened Thursday during regular business hours (7 a.m. - 6 p.m.), and vendors sold products both inside and outside the stone building close to William Street. It's a temporary solution for vendors as plans on relocating and rebuilding are currently underway.

“Being out here for us just allows us to show how we can face this all and really push forward and continue to show up and show for the community who supports us," Davis said.

Gov. Josh Shapiro pledged all levels of government would work together to keep vendors operating during reconstruction. The State Department of Agriculture, for example, is considering temporarily relocating the shops to the Farm Show Complex.

“One of the challenges there, of course, at the Farm Show, is that you have to walk a little distance to get there. But that all said, maybe there’s a shuttle system,” said Pennsylvania Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding. “We’re fully engaged in that conversation about trying to help them.”

Broad Street Market leadership say they prefer to keep vendors closer so regular customers can more easily access their food. One option being floated is outdoor stands through the summer.

“We’re going to try to do that so we can keep them here and they have all their equipment here,” said market assistant Megan Giles.