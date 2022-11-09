Braddock residents excited about Fetterman's Senate win

Newswatch 16's Chris Keating was in Pittsburgh for Fetterman's election party Tuesday night. He caught up with people in Braddock, where Fetterman used to be mayor.

BRADDOCK, Pa. — John Fetterman will be the next United States Senator from Pennsylvania after defeating Republican Mehmet Oz.

The sun was shining on the borough of Braddock Wednesday morning. Residents of the small municipality outside Pittsburgh said they made history Tuesday night after John Fetterman was announced as the next United States senator from Pennsylvania.

Fetterman held his election night party at Stage AE in Pittsburgh. In the early hours of Wednesday morning, Fetterman claimed election night victory in front of hundreds of supporters.

"I want to thank all these supporters all across Pennsylvania, all in this room, all across the nation, everyone that chipped in 10 bucks to help us get here. Thank you," Fetterman said.

"It was an experience for me for sure, just because I have never seen anything of that nature with people and with the media, it was a great scene, great scene for sure," said Braddock resident Glenn Terry.

Braddock is Fetterman's current hometown. He served as mayor before his time as Pennsylvania lieutenant governor.

Newswatch 16 caught up with Delia Lennon-Winstead, the current mayor of Braddock, who has lived in the borough for 67 years.

"John is one of the best. He has love, passion, respect," said Lennon-Winstead.

People in Braddock say Fetterman will be a nice change of pace in Washington.

"He is not your typical politician. He walks around like me most of the time. I am in a hoodie and sweatpants, and he is like your average person," said a Braddock resident.

"He was lieutenant governor, and he lived here. His wife, every week, was down helping out at the free store," said resident Marsha Crowley.

Fetterman will serve the next six years in the U.S. Senate.

"We bet on the people of Pennsylvania, and you didn't let us down. My promise to all of you is I will never let you down," Fetterman said.