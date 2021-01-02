Secretary of the Commonwealth out after failure to advertise constitutional amendment

The proposed amendment would give victims of childhood sexual abuse whose claims have expired a two-year window to file civil suits against their abusers.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Secretary of the Commonwealth Kathy Boockvar is resigning, effective Friday, February 5, after the department failed to properly advertise a proposed constitutional amendment that could have been on the ballot as soon as this May, according to a release from the governor's office.

If lawmakers still want to amend the state constitution, the process would have to start all over again and be passed in two consecutive sessions of the state legislature. The earliest it could be put on the ballot is in the spring of 2023.