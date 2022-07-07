The preliminary investigation revealed that the man was possibly homeless and living in the area.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Update: The Lancaster County Coroner's Office has released information surrounding the body found in the Susquehanna River.

Jerry Reynolds, 63, was identified as the body found Wednesday, according to the the coroner's report released Thursday afternoon.

Investigators noted that a maximum time of 24-48 hours had passed since the death occurred.

Investigation into the cause of death is still ongoing. An autopsy has been scheduled for Friday.

Original: The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the death of a white non-Hispanic male, 64 years of age, who was found dead along the riverbank near the Holtwood Bridge on July 6.

According to a press release, initial investigation revealed that the man had been in the location for "some time." Preliminary investigation revealed that the man frequented the location where he was found, and that he was possibly homeless and living in the area.

State Police believe that the man had communication with the public within the last 48 to 72 hours.

The man's identity will be released after his family is notified of his death.

Police say that there is no threat to the public.

Anyone who has had contact with this individual is asked to contact PSP-Lancaster, Criminal Investigations Unit, with any information.