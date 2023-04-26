Life jacket requirement period could be extended in Pennsylvania

Currently, the regulation requires boaters to wear life jackets on kayaks, canoes and boats less than 16 feet long, between November and April.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission has started talks on extending the cold-water life jacket requirement period for boaters through Memorial Day for future years in an effort to save more lives.

"People are out on the water a lot earlier," said Pa. Fish and Boat Commission Executive Director Tim Schaeffer. "We have a ton of boating activity in April, a ton of boating activity in May, so what we want to evaluate is 'Could we save more lives by extending that requirement out to June 1st?'”

According to the agency, boating deaths during the cold water months have been cut in half since the requirement was put in place ten years ago.

"The statistics are really irrefutable. If you go out in the water during these cold weather months, you’re probably not coming out," said Schaeffer. "That floatation device buys you more time, gives you some insulation and really does save lives."

As the weather warms in the Commonwealth, rescuers say there is a misconception that Pennsylvania's waters are at a safe temperature during these early boating season months.

Officials believe this can be mitigated through an extension of the life jacket requirement.

"What folks don’t realize is how cold that water actually is," said Harrisburg Bureau of Fire Chief Brian Enterline. "If you’re in there any longer than a couple minutes hypothermia is going to start to set in and you’re not going to be able to function, you’re not going to be able to swim and that ultimately leads to drowning deaths.”

Enterline adds in these types of situations, a life jacket can be the difference between life and death.

"When you fall into that water, even if you do fall unconscious and are unable to swim, that life vest is able to keep you above the water, thus preventing your drowning, in enough time for the first responder to get there and make a successful rescue," said Enterline.

Officials also hope the extension will help make life jackets more instinctual for boaters when Pennsylvania's cold waters seem safe.

"Every time you get on the water, instinctively put that life jacket on, come back safely for your friends and family, it’s just really the right thing to do," said Schaeffer.

Discussions about the cold-water life jacket requirement extension will continue at a Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission meeting on June 6. Officials say the earliest the extension could be implemented is in 2024.