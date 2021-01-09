More than $4 billion worth of unclaimed property is currently in the state's possession.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pa. Treasury Department is reminding Pennsylvanians to check to see if they have any unclaimed property with the state; there's $4 billion worth of unclaimed property sitting with the department.

"That doesn't belong to us," Treasury Secretary Stacy Garrity said. "It belongs to Pennsylvanians."

According to the Pa. Treasury Department, 1 in 10 Pennsylvanians has unclaimed property, and the average claim is worth $2,000.

"Unclaimed property can be from an old bank account, it can be from a retirement account, stock certificate, check someone never cashed, tangible items like jewelry, baseball cards," Garrity said.

With a recent system upgrade, she says, checking and claiming property is now easier than ever.

"We've eliminated red tape, we no longer require a notary for claims under $1,500" she explained.