A bill allowing hunters to apply for doe licenses online passed the Pennsylvania House on Wednesday.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Some changes are coming for hunters in Pennsylvania.

A bill allowing hunters to apply for doe licenses online passed the Pennsylvania House on Wednesday.

Currently, antlerless licenses are only sold through mail-in applications.

The bill also has the full support of the Pennsylvania Game Commission, which said it will improve the customer service they provide.

The bill now heads to Gov. Tom Wolf's desk for final approval.