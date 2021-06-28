He is accused of shooting the mother of his child.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police have taken a man into custody after he barricaded himself inside an apartment with hostages and shot a Lower Paxton Township.

Derrick Hutcherson, 36, was taken into custody on Tuesday evening.

Authorities responded to a report of gunfire at Pennswood Apartments around noon on June 28.

Court documents reveal police had been called to the complex for a domestic disturbance earlier in the day. The victim had reportedly asked Hutcherson to leave.

Police say he shot a 25-year-old Lower Paxton Township woman and that the two are in a relationship.

The victim is also the mother of the couple's 2-year-old son.

Law enforcement say Hutcherson confessed to shooting the woman during a Facebook live video.

Documents state Hutcherson was not happy that the victim called police.

The victim was reported to be in emergency care in the hospital. Police said Tuesday night that she had lost an eye due to her injuries.

Both hostages are uninjured, police said.

"I'm in shock because this is generally a nice complex," Joan Conrad of Dauphin County said. "We have minor stuff but not like this."