Over 300 ballerinas dance their way to Carlisle for a summer intensive program

CARLISLE, Pa. — Over 300 ballerinas packed inside Central Pennsylvania Youth Ballet for a five-week summer intensive program.

Students hailed from all parts of the country, including Alaska, California, Texas and Washington, to learn from world-class instructors and choreographers. 

Faculty members said the program distinguishes itself by providing an unparalleled and immersive training experience. Students could also participate in supplemental classes including: character, pointe, variations, modern, partnering and hip-hop. 

Limited accommodation options on the campus of Dickinson College are available for students ages 13-18 who are visiting from out of the area.

The program lasts from June 17 to July 22.

