I-81 ramp in Dauphin County reopens 12 hours after avocado truck crash

The fruit forced a road closure while PennDOT worked to clean up the spill from a tractor-trailer.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Update: I-81 north ramp to U.S. 22 reopened 12 hours after a tractor-trailer carrying avocados crashed, spilling the fruit all over the road.

PennDOT said the crash happened shortly after 8 a.m. on Friday and didn't reopen until almost 9 p.m.

Previous: You may be used to hearing people ask why the chicken crossed the road—but what about the avocados?

The fruit didn't quite make it across the Interstate 81 north ramp to U.S. 22 just after 8 this morning, forcing a road closure while PennDOT works to clean up the spill from a tractor-trailer.

A PennDOT spokesperson says they do not have an estimate for when the ramp may reopen, but it will take several more hours to completely remove the tractor-trailer and avocados from the roadway. They are advising drivers to find an alternate route.

As of 4:30 p.m., PennDOT officials still say the ramp is closed and there is no word on when it will reopen.

No injuries were reported. The tractor-trailer was initially hanging out over the parapet, but crews were able to get it back onto the bridge so it is not a danger to drivers passing below.

PennDOT said more of the trailer ruptured as they tried to move it.