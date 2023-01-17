Austin Davis makes history as PA's Lt. Governor

The new Lieutenant Governor is the first African American to be second in command of the Commonwealth.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Late Tuesday morning, a former State Representative of the 35th District in Allegheny County was welcomed into the state capitol building in Harrisburg to take part in a traditional ceremony while representing a new era.

At just 33 years old, Austin Davis is a symbol of hope and progress.

He was given his oath by the Judge of the Court of Common Pleas in Allegheny County, but before placing his hand on the bible, she remarked on the significance of the moment.

"So, Before I administer the oath, I just want to let everyone know, I know some in this room know, what a privilege it is for me to be here today for this historic moment to do this. So for those of you who don't know, it is a privilege. I am so honored and humbled to be here for this historic moment," said Hon. Kim Berekley Clark. "You are a shining example, you are hope for all the little boys and girls in PA that look like you."

Both African Americans stood in front of all of the Commonwealth together and made history.

Davis addressed the Senate chamber and all those who were watching, thanking his wife and his parents and acknowledging becoming the 35th Lt. Gov. of Pennsylvania and the first African American to hold the position.

"This moment is a symbol of our progress here in the Commonwealth we love, and it's one that I hope serves as a point of pride for millions of Pennsylvanians who have never before seen themselves represented in the halls of power," Davis said.

Lt. Governor Davis went on to say that the son of a union bus driver and a hairdresser who went to his first city council meeting because of gun violence in his neighborhood has now reached the second highest office in the Commonwealth.