Zachary Heckard was arrested twice on Tuesday, according to Newberry Township Police.

YORK HAVEN, Pa. — A York County man was arrested twice for driving under the influence in a five-hour span, police claim.

Zachary Hunter Heckard, 23, was arrested for the first time following a traffic stop Monday at 9:25 p.m., according to Newberry Township Police. An officer conducted a traffic stop on Heckard's vehicle at the first block of Pennsylvania Avenue in York Haven and determined he was driving under the influence, police said.

Heckard was taken to the York County Booking Center for processing on the charges and released about five hours later, at about 2:24 a.m. on March 7, according to police.

Shortly thereafter, Heckard called York County 911 to report problems with operating his vehicle at the site of the original traffic stop, police said.

Responding officers determined Heckard was trying to operate his vehicle while still intoxicated, and arrested him for a second time, charging him with another DUI offense, according to police.