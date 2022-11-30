Another rate increase for UGI natural gas customers

Rates are going up on Thursday for UGI customers in Pennsylvania.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — On Wednesday, UGI Utilities, Inc. announced its purchased gas cost rates will increase on December 1, 2022. The average residential heating customer's bill will rise by 3.1 percent, increasing from $119.54 per month to $123.28 per month.

UGI officials said natural gas prices in Pennsylvania continue to remain lower than in other parts of the country because of local Marcellus Shale production.

By law, utilities are required to pass the cost of the natural gas they purchase directly through to customers without any markup.

UGI offers budget billing, as well as multiple free payment options to customers who enroll in UGI's online bill payment program or the auto-deduction program to assist customers in managing bill payments.

In addition, customers with a limited or fixed income should visit www.ugi.com/customerassistance or call UGI at 1-800-UGI-WARM to determine if they are eligible for one of a number of energy assistance programs.

UGI can assist eligible customers in applying for federally-funded Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) grants.

