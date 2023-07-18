Another Pennsylvania Turnpike toll increase approved

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission approved a five percent toll increase for 2024 on Tuesday.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — It's going to get even more expensive to drive on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

The commission said the most common toll for a passenger vehicle will increase next year from $1.80 to $1.90 for E-ZPass customers and from $4.40 to $4.70 for Toll By Plate customers.

It's the 15th straight year that toll prices have gone up.

The new rates for 2024 take effect on January 7.

