READING, Pa. — Police in Berks County are looking for a missing 13-year-old girl.

Janae Kalia-Henry was last seen around 2 a.m. Wednesday on Schuylkill Avenue in Reading.

Police say she was abducted by an unknown male.

The man was driving a silver Chevrolet Traverse with a Pennsylvania license.

Anyone who sees Kalia-Henry is asked to call 911.