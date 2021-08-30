Afghanistan refugees land in Pennsylvania

Some of the refugees fleeing Afghanistan are now in Pennsylvania.

PHILADELPHIA — The United States military has air-lifted thousands of refugees out of Afghanistan.

For hundreds, their destination is here in Pennsylvania.

Two planes with hundreds of refugees landed over the weekend at Philadelphia International Airport.

A translator said they all looked so sad. Many were too tired to speak.

One person who is talking is a retired soldier from south-central Pennsylvania.

He thinks the United States needs to do more in Afghanistan.

"We don't want to be sitting on a couch watching TV. We want to put out boots on and get in the ground and help make this better," Sgt. Major Edward F. Neas, retired U.S. Marine Corps.

A state representative from Lebanon County, just south of the Schuylkill County line, knows all about that part of the world.

Representative Frank Ryan is a retired marine reserve colonel, and he believes helping the afghans is the right thing to do.

"We have to get out those Afghani's that were there that helped us to show honor and commitment to them," said Rep. Ryan. "Otherwise, other parts of the Islamic world and the Arab world will believe that we're not willing to keep our commitment."

There are groups here in Pennsylvania working to make things better.

The International Service Center and Catholic charities in Harrisburg both say they are willing to help refugees from Afghanistan settle in Pennsylvania.

We know there are at least 500 new Afghan refugees now in Pennsylvania.

Some will go to a military base in southern New Jersey.