5 dead, two children missing in Bucks County flooding

Makefield Township got more than six inches of rain in less than an hour.

WOODSIDE, Pa. — At least five people are dead, and two children are missing after flash flooding in Bucks County Saturday afternoon.

The children are part of a family visiting from South Carolina.

Officials say torrential rains happened around 5:30 p.m.

The water came up and flooded a road where cars were driving, sweeping three away.

Governor Shapiro vowed to support the area as it recovers from that flooding.

"In short, all hands are on deck from the Commonwealth to work together with our local partners. We have your backs, and we will be here as long as it takes to make sure bucks county gets back up on its feet," Shapiro said.

Officials also warn residents that more rain and flooding could be coming.